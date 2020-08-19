Huntsville City Schools lays out guidelines of what fans can expect at football games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fans will have to sit apart from each other and wear masks when they attend the first high school football games of the season in Huntsville.

Huntsville City Schools laid out some guidelines of what people can expect when they go to games that start this week.

Huntsville City Schools athletic coordinator Scott Stapler said Wednesday they are doing everything they can to accommodate fans.

“Part of me is apprehensive about starting tomorrow,” Stapler said. “But another part of me, I’m excited about it. Because I feel like we’re going to do a great job, and hopefully we can be a model for some of these other schools that haven’t started up yet.”

The basic guidelines will be in place at stadiums: Masks are required, families will social distance from other family groups and people are asked to stay in their seats unless they’re going to get concessions or use the restroom.

Fans also will not be allowed to congregate at the fence bordering the field, officials said. There also will be specifically marked entrance and exit areas.

Tickets will be sold online through GoFan. Game attendees will show their validated ticket at the gate on their phone. Officials said they hope to have a kiosk at future games for people to buy online tickets at the gate.

Concessions will be limited to prepackaged items like candy, chips and bottled drinks. No food will be cooked at the stadium for sale.

Huntsville High School plays Spain Park at Milton Frank Stadium Thursday. Grissom plays Cullman Thursday at Alabama A&M University’s Louis Crews Stadium.