HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In November 2022, Huntsville unveiled its new Major League Soccer NEXT Pro Team — Huntsville City Football Club. At a launch party, the club showed off its new name, colors and crest. Now, they’re looking for players.

HCFC’s Director of Soccer Operations Liam Doyle said that, while they will sign 16-17 players to specifically Huntsville contracts, they will also be using 3 to 5 Nashville academy players.

They will also utilize a few of Nashville’s first-team players, who will be on loan to HCFC.

In December, Isaiah Johnston became the first player signing for the team. The 20-year-old midfielder from Milton, Ontario, Canada is coming to Huntsville after three years at his hometown soccer club, York United Football Club.

Tryouts will start on January 28 and end on January 29, 2023. They will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days at Merrimack Turf Fields. The minimum age requirement to try out is 16.

The cost to attend is $185 per player. You can pay for your ticket to register online.