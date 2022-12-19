HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) announced that Canadian Midfielder Isaiah Johnston is its first player signed to the new team.

On Monday the club, which will have its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Season kickoff this spring, announced that Johnston’s professional contact is now pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. The signing is the first in the new football club’s history.

Mike Jacobs, General Manager of Nashville Soccer Club and its affiliates such as HCFC, said Johnston is a great addition to the team.

“Isaiah is a talented young midfielder who has the qualities we look for in a potential first-team player for Nashville SC,” he said. “In many ways, he embodies the project behind Huntsville City FC as a talented prospect who has the potential to influence winning, and will continue to grow and make strides in MLS NEXT Pro with HCFC.”

HCFC said as an affiliate club of Nashville Soccer Club, players for the club may see opportunities to move to the clubs over the course of the season.

Johnston said he was excited to be joining the team in Huntsville.

“I’m so excited to be joining the first professional football club in the beautiful city of Huntsville, Alabama,” he said. “Being the first signing in club history means everything to me, as the club has shown faith in my abilities as a footballer and I will give everything to keep that faith in them and for the fans of Huntsville. Thank you for all the support we have already received. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of all our Huntsville City FC enthusiasts!”

The 20-year-old Milton, Ontario native comes to Huntsville after a three-year stint with his hometown soccer club York United Football Club in the Canadian Premier League.

While playing with York, Johnston amassed 53 professional appearances and led the club to the playoffs.

Johnston addressed the media at 2 p.m. Monday in a virtual press conference