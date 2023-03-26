CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City FC era is officially underway, as the club earned its first-ever win in its MLS NEXT Pro debut.

The game against Crown Legacy FC ended in a 2-2 tie, but Huntsville City FC won the shootout 4-3.

Both goals were scored by Azaad Liadi.

“For us, it was great to get the extra point, I think we really deserved it today so I’m pleased for the boys and I know that they’re happy in there despite conceding late,” Huntsville City FC Head Coach Jack Collison said. “The way they moved the ball, passed the ball was really pleasing to see. We got to experience a lot of emotions as a group which is fantastic and these are the moments that we really crave and it’s going to help us grow and get even better as we go through the season.”

The club will be back in action on Friday playing at Orlando City B.