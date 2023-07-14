HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As their inaugural season has progressed, we’re continuing to see growth from Huntsville City FC. Last month, the defensive effort really came together and now we’re starting to see the attackers find their stride.

On Sunday, HCFC scored a franchise record six goals in the 6-2 home win over Orlando City B. This comes after a scoreless draw the previous week where they put 20 shots on goal up, but just were unable to find the back of the net.

Now, HCFC Head Coach Jack Collison and his squad sit right outside of the playoff picture and he hopes Sunday’s game gives them some confidence ahead of this week’s matchup against Toronto FC II.

“It was nice to come back the following week after a slow start once again and put on probably our best performance of the season and that’s how I want a Huntsville City team to look. Fast, aggressive, their willingness and ability to run forward and obviously the will to take the chances and put on a really good show for the fans so now the challenge this week is to see if we can repeat it and go again and find the consistency that we’ve been searching for all season,” Collison said.

The last time these two teams met up, Huntsville picked up its first-ever regulation road win, 2-1, in June. But, Collison said that he’s seen growth from that Toronto squad and knows they will pose a challenge this weekend.

“They’re a real talented team with some really good individuals, they’re fun to watch, they really try to build from the back,” Collison added. “They’ll take risks in terms of their buildup so for us it’s how we counteract that, we feel we can really hurt them in possession and it’s recognizing what they’re good at in the attacking side as well and how we can stop that. Hopefully, we can come out, start fast, get on the front foot and show them that they’re going to be here for a tough time.”

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.