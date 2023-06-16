TORONTO (WHNT) – Huntsville City FC (HCFC) bolstered the club’s first road win 2-1 over Toronto FC II Thursday night.

On a night when HCFC was dominated in possession, the club was able to make the most of their opportunities.

In the 29th minute, HCFC started things off with a goal from Kemy Amiche, his fifth of the season.

The club took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, HCFC tacked on an insurance goal in the 64th minute to take a 2-0 lead. However, the club was not able to cruise to victory.

Toronto FC II rallied late and scored a 94th-minute goal but HCFC was able to diffuse the team’s comeback and sure the club’s first road win.

HCFC will return home Sunday to take on Columbus Crew 2 at 4:00 p.m.