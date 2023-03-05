HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We are getting closer to professional soccer officially taking over the Rocket City, and on Saturday Huntsville City FC played in its first-ever match here in Huntsville.

HCFC took on the Savannah Clovers in a preseason match at John Hunt Park, and got the 2-0 win thanks to two goals from Azaad Liadi.

Hundreds packed the stands so you could say everyone is ready for the season to get here. Huntsville City FC head coach Jack Collison said he and his guys are loving the support already.

“Crowd came through the gates and it was great, it was great to see them in person because we’ve been out in the community a lot recently and getting an idea of it so it was nice to see it come to fruition today and to see the boys go out there and put on a really good performance,” Collison said. “Honestly, lots more to come but it’s good to get everyone together and now the fans know what to expect for the upcoming season.”

Huntsville City FC will launch its inaugural season this spring with games being played at Joe Davis Stadium.