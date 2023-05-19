HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thanks to a goal from Azaad Liadi to take the lead in the second half, Huntsville City FC made history by winning the team’s inaugural home opener.

HCFC beat Crown Legacy 2-1 to earn the team’s first regulation win of the season.

Head coach Jack Collison says that this victory was the perfect way to start this era of soccer in Huntsville.

“It was just a moment just to savor, first-ever home game in front of this wonderful crowd at the Joe, first win for Huntsville City in regulation time, and just a real good performance, a real team performance and within it some real bright individual spots as well,” Collison said. “Towards the end today, you see that they were playing with even more energy, and I think a big part of that was the 12th man, the crowd. They were out there, they were phenomenal throughout. What a way to win a game. To come back, to play like that and to really, really put in a good performance against a top team.”

HCFC is back in action on Friday, May 26 at Joe Davis Stadium.