HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Monday, Feb. 6, the Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) announced that they are continuing to build their roster by adding 10 more names.

Among the newly signed players, there are four midfielders, four defenders, one forward and one goalkeeper. Nick Law, midfielder, and John Berner, goalkeeper, will fill player/coach roles in the roster.

“We are truly excited to welcome Huntsville City FC’s first group of players. Being part of an inaugural roster is something very special,” said Liam Doyle, Director of Soccer Operations at Huntsville City FC. “The staff at both Huntsville and Nashville Soccer Club have worked diligently to put together a talented group with great potential. Players who will entertain the fans and fight for the city.”

Head Coach of Huntsville City FC Jack Collison added, “I am very excited to get to work with such a diverse and ambitious group that is full of potential. The challenge for us as a staff now is how we knit the individual pieces together to produce an exciting brand of winning football that really showcases these talents and represents Rocket City. We are looking forward to the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

The team will come together to start their preseason training ahead of their Feb. 11 away game against the Birmingham Legion. Tickets to the team’s first-ever preseason match can be found here.

You can find more information about the new players below:

Perrine Barnes Defender Aurora, Illinois Comes to HCFC from Butler University (NCAA)

John Berner Goalkeeper/Goalkeeper Coach St. Louis, Missouri Comes to HCFC from the Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship)

Jonathan Bolanos Midfielder Miramar, Florida Comes to HCFC from the Richmond Kickers (USL League One)

Josh Drank Defender Chandler, Arizona Comes to HCFC from the LA Galaxy II (MLS Next Pro)

Danny Griffin Midfielder Wethersfield, Connecticut Comes to HCFC from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship)

Nick Law Midfielder/Player-Coach Plymouth, England Comes to HCFC from the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)

Azaad Liadi Forward Detroit, Michigan Comes to HCFC from the Loudoun United FC (USL Championship)

Chrisnovic (Chris) N’Sa Defender Montreal, Quebec, Canada Comes to HCFC from York United (Canadian Premier League)

Cyrus Rad Defender Durham, North Carolina Comes to HCFC from Forward Madison FC (USL League One)

Ollie Wright Midfielder London, England Comes to HCFC from the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (USL Championships)



The inaugural season is set to begin in the Spring of 2023, you can buy tickets online.