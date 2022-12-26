HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) has announced that the Huntsville City Classic has been delayed because of icy road conditions.

The school system said because of the icy road conditions that impacted the city on Monday, it has made the decision to delay the tournament until 12 p.m. Tuesday to allow for road conditions to improve.

HCS said tip-offs originally scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be delayed until noon to give student-athletes, coaches, families, workers and fans extra time to arrive safely at Huntsville High School.

Matchups for Tuesday, Dec. 27 are as follows:

12 p.m.: Austin versus Jacksonville

12 p.m.: Huntsville versus Madison Academy

1:30 p.m.: Buckhorn versus Sparkman

1:30 p.m.: Columbia versus Westminster

3 p.m.: Hazel Green versus Baker

4:30 p.m.: Lee-Huntsville versus Oxford

6 p.m.: Mae Jemison versus Haleyville

7:30 p.m.: Bob Jones versus Mountain Brook

Tickets purchased for early games will still be honored and games scheduled for Dec. 28-29 will remain as prevously announced.