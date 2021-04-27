Huntsville Championship provides ‘unique’ opportunity for golf fans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The second and final practice round got underway Tuesday at the Ledges as some of the top golfers in the world gear up for the inaugural Huntsville Championship.

In years past, the Masters and U.S. Open have seen massive crowds following some of the biggest names. Spectators that buy tickets for this event will get a much different experience.

“It’s a unique opportunity for the city and the community to be able to come up here and witness these guys and it’s unique in a sense that you’re not going to have galleries that are 5-10 deep,” said Garvich. “You can get up close and personal with these guys kind of outside the ropes and see them kind of how they interact with their caddies and just see how they apply their trade right here at a course where a lot of folks in the community have been able to play.”

The first round of the Huntsville Championship gets underway Thursday and play will conclude on Sunday with the trophy presentation. We will keep you up to date with the latest on the tournament while following some local golfers on the way.

List of golfers in the Huntsville Championship with ties to the state of Alabama:

Lee Hodges

Conner Godsey

Dominic Bozelli

Zack Sucher

Trey Mullinax

Davis Riley