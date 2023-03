HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Randolph hosted Huntsville soccer in a Monday night showdown and the Panthers brought the heat to start off their week.

Huntsville got the 9-0 win over the Raiders; up next for the Panthers, they’ll take the field down at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in the Southern Coast Cup this weekend.

The Raiders will take on Columbia this Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at Columbia High.