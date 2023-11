HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two of the top boys basketball teams in the state went head to head on Tuesday night as defending 6A champions Buckhorn visited Huntsville.

Simon Walker made a few clutch three-pointers late to lift the Panthers past the Bucks 58-54.

Another great matchup in girls basketball, as the defending 6A champion Hazel Green visited 7A runners-up Sparkman. The Senators gave it their all but the Trojans hung on late for the 46-40 win.