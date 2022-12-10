HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Marvin Stone is a name that will always be remembered around here.

He was a standout at Grissom where he won Alabama Mr. Basketball, then played collegiately and professionally in Europe before he passed away in 2008.

On Saturday, multiple high school basketball teams took the court at UAH to honor the former local star with the eighth annual Marvin Stone Classic.

In the boy’s game, Huntsville held off Bob Jones 54-50 led by 14 points by Simon Walker.

The first girl’s game of the day was a showdown that required overtime, and in the end, JPII defeated Lee 66-60, led by 22 points from Ashlyn Plott. In the other girl’s game, Bob Jones got the 41-37 win over Trinity Presbyterian.