HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – To be the best you have to play and beat the best, and the Huntsville boys basketball team has taken that mindset on early this season.

The Panthers traveled to Florida to play the top team in the country earlier this season and just took down the top-ranked team in the state last week.

The Panthers defended home court on Friday night, defeating 15th nationally ranked and defending 7A state champs Hoover 72-54. This was the first loss of the season for the Bucs, and is a great early season win for a Panthers team eyeing the Final Four.

Huntsville got a really complete team effort on Friday, led by Brayden Rivers’ 21 points and Caleb Harrison’s 18, and now it’s just about building on that performance.

“It was a big win for us, definitely gives us confidence for the rest of the year but we still have business to take care of, it doesn’t give us any advantages throughout the rest of the season beating the number one team,” Huntsville junior guard Brayden Rivers said.

“I thought Friday night was the first time we’ve had our best players all play well at the same time. Naturally you’d like to see that be more consistent, you’re not always going to shoot it like we did Friday night, we hit 12 threes, we shot 60 percent from the field which is crazy so it’s not something you can bank on every night but our defense and our rebounding has been there all 13 games this season. If we kind of continue to go down that path and improve some things offensively, I think we can reach our potential,” head coach Christian Schweers added.

Huntsville will host Central Phenix City on Friday.