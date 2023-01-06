HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Simon Walker scored 17 points as the Huntsville boys basketball team got the 59-42 win over rivals Grissom in a top-10 battle.

Caleb Harrison and Josh Bowman each added 12 points as the Panthers snapped the Tiger’s 18-game home win streak.

The last home loss for Grissom came Jan. 8, 2021, also at the hands of Huntsville. The Panthers earn Area 7 bragging rights until the teams meet again on Jan. 27.

Huntsville will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Albertville, while Grissom will play at Columbia on Monday.