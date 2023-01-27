HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In a top 10 rivalry matchup, the Huntsville boys once again got the win, defeating rivals Grissom 61-42 to sweep the season series.

The Panthers are 7A Area 7 champions for the third straight season and will host the Area tournament. Meanwhile, the Grissom girls edged Huntsville 55-51.

In one of the area’s other biggest rivalries, the Madison Bowl, it was once again all Bob Jones. The Lady Patriots dominated 77-34 to sweep the season series while the boys game once again came down to the wire, with Bob Jones winning 46-42 for the series sweep.