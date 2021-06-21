Huntsville Basketball hosts 2021 Big Red Summer Jam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sixteen boys basketball teams from Alabama and Tennessee took to Huntsville High School to take part in the 2021 Big Red Summer Jam.

The event, hosted by the Crimson Panthers gives coaches a chance to evaluate their teams, and players an opportunity to up their games in the off-season.

Hazel Green beat Oxford in the finals, but the tournament is about more than wins, losses, and bragging rights.

“This time of year is kind of crucial for us. We get to grow a lot and get to go through some adversity together and see how we respond and you kind of get an idea of what’s what heading into the fall,” said Huntsville Boys Basketball head coach Christian Schweers. “It’s a great opportunity for everybody to get better and compete against one another you know we didn’t get to do this last summer and summer is just a good time for everybody to grow.”

