HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville and Bob Jones baseball teams found themselves in a back-and-fourth, but the Panthers scored two in the bottom of the seventh to earn the 6-5 walk-off win over Class 7A No. 3 Bob Jones.

Chase Cartro went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, while Galen Evans went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.

Huntsville will plat at Austin on Saturday while Bob Jones will host Muscle Shoals and Sparkman on Saturday.