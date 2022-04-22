HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Baseball beat rival Grissom 5-2 on Thursday night to win the 7A Area 7 Championship.

Up 3-1 in the fourth, the Panthers put two more on the board. Justin Whitaker would score on a sacrifice fly from Michal Pfeiffer. Huntsville would get another following a bases loaded walk.

Grissom got one back in the fifth after a Tyler Sanderson sac fly scored Charlie Cassingam to make it a 5-2 game.

In the seventh, Pfeiffer was able to get Gage Harmon to ground out to short to give Huntsville the 5-2 win, and the 7A Area 7 Championship.

“Proud of the guys because we’ve kind of talked about it all year long wanting to find a way to get into the playoffs,” said Huntsville Head Coach Luke Lamm. “Trying to be the area champs and to find a way to compete every game that we go out there. Our motto all year has been all in and just having everybody buy in to what we’re doing and I think the players have and I’m just really proud of them tonight.”

