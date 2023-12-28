HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville boys basketball team used a big third quarter to get the 66-53 win over James Clemens in the Huntsville City Classic semifinals.

The Panthers took down two-time defending classic champ Sparkman earlier on Thursday to advance.

In the other semifinal, Austin held on late to get the 59-52 win over Grissom. Huntsville and Austin will play at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the 41st annual Huntsville City Classic championship game.

Meanwhile, the Hazel Green girls fell to Hoover 40-29 in the BallN Prep Girls National Showcase.