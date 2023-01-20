BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama has some dual wrestling champs coming home to Huntsville and Harvest.

After falling behind early, the Huntsville High Crimson Panthers reeled off six individual wins in a row and dominated Smiths Station with a 59-6 to capture the 2023 Class 7A Duals title.

Head coach Patrick Harris led his team to the first duals crown for Huntsville.

Sparkman’s Akerah Artis and Reagan Grant won individual wrestling titles, pushing Sparkman to the 2023 AHSAA Girls Wrestling championship.

Artis remained undefeated this season winning the 145-pound title and Grant won the 152-pound final. Sparkman’s Joy Hawkins also finished runner-up at 185 pounds.

Congrats to all of our local wrestlers who represented North Alabama in the duals competition.