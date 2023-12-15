HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Class 7A No. 1 Huntsville boys basketball picked up another huge win on Friday night, getting the 55-54 win over Central Phenix City.

The Panthers trailed by 10 to start the fourth quarter but held the Red Devils to just six points in the final frame to pick up the win. Caleb Harrison led the way with 25 points.

Buckhorn also picked up a huge comeback win. The Class 6A No. 1 ranked Bucks used a huge second half to defeat No. 10 Hazel Green 51-41. The Trojans led 31-17 at the half.

In girls action, Hazel Green got the 76-34 win over rivals Buckhorn, while Central Phenix City defeated Huntsville 53-38.