KANSAS CITY, MO. (WHNT) – The Houston Texans selected former Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Texans traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move up to the third pick and select the former Alabama star. He joins former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL draft.

Anderson played at Alabama for three seasons and leaves Tuscaloosa with a highly-awarded resume.

Anderson is a two-time Nagurski Award winner, a two-time all-American and the 2022 Lott Trophy Award winner. He helped guide the Crimson Tide to a National Championship in 2020. In 2022, Anderson led the SEC in sacks.

He ends his career at Alabama with 204 total tackles, 34.5 sacks and one career interception which was returned for a touchdown.