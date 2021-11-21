Hooker leads Tennessee’s rout of South Alabama 60-14

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is congratulated by wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tennessee to a 60-14 victory over South Alabama.

The nonconference win gives the Volunteers (6-5) bowl eligibility in coach Josh Heupel’s first season.

The Jaguars (5-6) have one more try to reach that level under first-year coach Kane Wommack.

Hooker connected on 17 of 20 passes, with touchdowns going to Cedric Tillman (27 yards) and Princeton Fant (24). Jabari Small rushed for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.