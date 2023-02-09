SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsboro boys track and field team once again found themselves at the top of their class, winning their fourth indoor state championship in the past five years.

A big reason for that success was from senior distance runner Evan Hill, who won two individual state titles and also had one runner-up finish. For that he is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“He works hard every single day, he always shows up, does what he’s supposed to do,” said Luke Robinson, track and field coach for Scottsboro. “He’s kind of an athlete that I can count on to just say hey this is what you need to get done today and he’ll just make it happen.”

Showing up big at state is nothing new for Evan Hill.

He added to his long list of accomplishments this past weekend with a 1600-meter and 3200-meter state title, an 800-meter runner-up finish and set a new Class 4A-5A indoor state record in the 1600-meter.

“It really means a lot, we came up short in cross country this year, we got second so we all wanted it really, really bad this time in indoor so it was really great to be able to finish the indoor season good and get the state championship,” Hill said.

“You’ll see him do things that he hadn’t been doing all season, he’s been that way since he was a little seventh grader,” Robinson added. “In distance that’s really hard to do an 800 and 1600 and 3200 all in the same day so for him to kind of have the gas to be able to pull out a state record type performance middle of the meet is impressive.”

Although track is more of an individual sport, Hill’s performance helped Scottsboro earn the team title. But he’s the first to admit that he wouldn’t be here without his teammates.

“Every single day, it’s really tough training by yourself so the team is really one of the biggest parts that help you be successful,” Hill said.

Before he begins his collegiate running career at Auburn, Hill is ready to leave one final mark at Scottsboro during the outdoor season.

“Goal’s pretty much the same as indoor, I’m just going to obviously try to win as many individual and get as many points as I can for our team,” Hill concluded.

“He’s done a good job of being a leader to some of these athletes that are still going to be here so there’s other ones that are going to be there too but it’s always sad to lose an athlete like Evan,” Robinson said. “The sky’s the limit for him. If we can continue to stay healthy, then I think he’s going to do big things in May.”

