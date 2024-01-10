FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you don’t know the name Belle Hill, you might want to learn it. Last year, she led Mars Hill to the Class 2A state championship and was named MVP as just a seventh grader.

Now just 45 games into her varsity career, Hill scored her 1000th career point on Friday against Shoals Christian. For that, she is the Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

“I’m just blessed and thankful for everything,” Hill, an eighth-grade guard for the Panthers, said.

“She hates talking about it but she’s very humble,” Mars Hill senior point guard Madie Sain said. “She just achieved 1000 career points and she texted me and said don’t tell anyone but I did it, and I was like congrats Belle, but you know it’s going to out. It makes me happy for her. I know that she can achieve way more but achieving this right now, I mean she’s only been playing varsity for a year and a half and she’s already at that milestone which is crazy.”

Hill’s basketball career basically started at birth, with her grandma currently serving as an assistant coach at Mars Hill, and her mom playing collegiately at Alabama.

“I’ve always grown up around it and then I just realized I fell in love with it and I’ve just loved working. She’s always pushing me, she’s always been there and with her knowledge of the game, it’s really helped me to be able to be who I am today,” Hill said of her mother.

Once Hill got to middle school, she started taking the sport seriously and hasn’t looked back since.

“When I started out I was just trying to contribute to the team and be whatever I needed to be,” Hill said.

“She’s practiced with us since sixth grade so we’ve seen her talent, how much she works, she comes in the gym every day and she really works hard every day,” Mars Hill senior forward Emma-Claire Sak added.

“We all knew that she would be something. This summer she was doing three a days that no one really knew about but she would get up at 5 a.m. come to the gym, go eat, come back, shoot and then go back and work out so she has a really good work ethic and that’s what makes her so good,” Sain said.

Even with so much responsibility on this team as they try to go back-to-back, Belle, who just turned 14, said she doesn’t feel any pressure. She’s her toughest critic and said having her teammate’s support means a lot.

“I think at such a young age it’s hard to be in such a leadership role, especially because we had three seniors last year and they were very good leaders too but she definitely made a big impact and kept us going and was a big encouragement for us,” Sak said.

“My team is always there for me and everybody had my back so there wasn’t really any pressure. They’re always encouraging me and telling me what I need to do,” Hill added.

“It’s so easy, I just pass it to her and I’m like ok you go it and she’s like Madie no, and I’m like you’ve got it, I promise and we all cheer her on and are her biggest supporters,” Sain said.

Belle has dreams of playing Division I basketball just like her mom, and even has offers already from some Power 5 schools. But for now, she’s focused on her high school career and possibly a few more blue maps.

“I know they can go all the way every year, mainly because they have Belle Hill. There’s nothing that can hold her,” Sain said.

“I just like to be an example for all of the kids watching. We won it last year and remember how it felt so to not win it would be heartbreaking. I’m hoping we can win a few more state championships and go back to back this year,” Hill added.

