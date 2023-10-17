HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Last Friday night, Hartselle secured sole possession of second place in Class 6A Region 7 with their win over Athens.

A key contributor to that W was senior Ri Fletcher, who had three trips to the end zone bringing in all the points for the Tigers. He is this week’s Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week.

Twenty-one points were put on the board courtesy of the senior running back on Friday. His biggest moment came on third and three, with a go-ahead touchdown within reach.

“Yeah, it was big. It was third down, so it was a big run – third and three. We probably scored faster than we wanted to. He had a lot of long ones the other night. He did a great job, great blocking, great job following those blocks and getting into the end zone,” said Hartselle football head coach Bryan Moore.

“I remember the play before, the dude was talking smack and I told him what was fixing to happen and so it happened,” said Fletcher.

Well, talking smack and scoring TDs is all a part of the game. But Fletcher is learning much more than just football.

“The coaches like teaching you how to be a man, even outside a football just things and stuff like that just teaching you how to get through life and what comes once you get out of high school and stuff like that,” said Fletcher.

“He’s a lot of fun you know. He brings great energy every day and they believe in him, you know, when the moments really big he makes the play. He did against Muscle Shoals, he did against Athens… He always has,” said coach Moore. “I’m just proud of him!”

The Hartselle Tigers get back to region action this Friday taking on Decatur.