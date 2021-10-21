HIGHLIGHTS: Get the latest volleyball scores from across the Valley

(WHNT) — A Lawrence County coach earned her 1,000th career win Thursday while another in Hartselle announced her well-deserved retirement.

Coach Robin Hutto of Lawrence County earned her 1,000th win when the Lady Red Devils beat Ramsay 3-2 in the North Super Regional Class 5A consolation match for third and fourth seed for next week’s 51st AHSAA State Volleyball Championships at Birmingham’s CrossPlex Oct. 27-28-29.

Hutto’s team is 46-19 after Thursday night’s win at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

Brewer beat East Limestone 3-1 to win the North Class 5A Super Regional title. East Limestone clinched the No. 2 North seed heading into next week’s state tourney.

The North Super Regional is being held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville and the South Super Regional is being held at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl MultiPlex.

After Thursday’s matches, Coach Tanya Lybarger Childers of Hartselle announced her retirement.

Lybarger-Childers has coached for 25 seasons with 1,101 wins, eight final four appearance, and a state championship.

