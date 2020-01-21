Highlights from the 2020 Marvin Stone Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Marvin Stone needs no introduction to basketball fans in the Tennessee Valley. The former Grissom star basketball player was a freak of nature on the basketball court with his 6-foot-10 240 pound frame. After being named Alabama Mr. Basketball in 1999, Stone would go on to play his college ball for Kentucky (1999-2000) and then Louisville (2002-2003).

Stone went undrafted in 2003 and played his pro-ball overseas for a handful of teams in Europe. On April 1, 2008, Stone collapsed at halftime during a playoff game for Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, dying of a heart attack. Marvin Stone was 26 years old and died way too soon, but his legacy will live on forever.

On Monday the University of Alabama in Huntsville hosted the 2020 Marvin Stone Classic, a tournament that has been going on for six years. Teams from all across the state come to Huntsville to play the game they love and honor a local legend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All scores are final:

BOYS

Grissom 77, (1) Decatur Heritage 70

(4) Huntsville 79, Hueytown 78

Hazel Green 57, Madison Academy 51

(2) Ramsay 75, (3) Hartselle 55

Bob Jones 70 Columbia 65

GIRLS

(4) Madison Academy 68, Hueytown 30

(1) Hazel Green 38, (2) Spain Park 34