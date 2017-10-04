Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Player of the Week
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Priceville Bulldogs’ Jerry Burton
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Athens Golden Eagles’ Jordan Scott
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: James Clemens Jets’ Dylan Blackburn
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: JPII Falcon’s Seth Brown
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Madison Academy Mustangs’ Avery Seaton
More High School Player of the Week Headlines
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Muscle Shoals Trojans’ Logan Smothers
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: JPII’s Sean Zerkle
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Arab Knights’ Ross Reynolds
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Buckhorn Bucks’ Lyric Gurley
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Fort Payne Wildcats’ Matthew Shaddix
Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Westminster Christian Wildcats’ Nick McFarland
Lee defensive end Malik Langham’s journey from the hardwood to the gridiron
Eason brothers use bond to propel Jemison offense
East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh wins his 100th game
Buckhorn place kicker Mohammad Nakhleh’s kick lifts the Bucks over Jemison on homecoming