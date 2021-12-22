High school hoops roundup: Area teams pick up big wins in holiday tournaments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Hazel Green Boys Basketball team stormed back with a second half surge in the BeElite Hoops Holiday Invitational to beat Cottage Hill 47-42.
The Trojans, trailing by 12 at the half, opened up the third quarter on an 8-0 run to get right back in the game. Anthony Harbin led the way for Hazel Green with 12 points in the team’s eighth straight victory.
The Huntsville Basketball team has a chance to return from the Sunshine State with some hardware. The Crimson Panthers beat Marshall County (KY) 57-52 in the Northwest Florida Shootout to advance to the finals. The Crimson Panthers will be back in action Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In girls basketball action, both Sparkman and Hartselle won their respective holiday tournaments.
The Lady Tigers won the 2021 Gulf Shores Beach Bash Tournament, going 3-0 in tournament play. Hartselle went on to beat Pine Forest 44-42 in the final to win the whole thing.
Sparkman went down to Spain Park and won the 2021 Lady Jag Christmas Tournament. The Lady Senators are off to a phenomenal season under first year head coach Jarvis Wilson.
Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com