High school football fall camp opens up in Alabama

MADISON, Ala. – Monday marked the first official day that high school football teams in the state of Alabama could open up fall camp.

The first week is being used as an acclimation week, which means teams still can only be in helmets and shorts; August 5 is when teams are able to break out the pads.

The James Clemens Jets are one of the many teams across the Tennessee Valley who had their first official practice; it looked very similar to what they’ve been doing during summer workouts since it is still that acclimation period.

The Jets are ready to put their pads on and really get to work, but what they’re really thankful for right now is being able to practice together as a team and gear up for the upcoming season.

“It’s good just because it brings some normalcy and some consistency and direction on what we have,” said James Clemens head coach Wade Waldrop. “That was the hardest part the first month or so was just the unknown and the areas of grey, but having definitive lines and definitive goals and something to look at that’s exciting.”

“It’s a true blessing actually to be out here for my last time on the field with my brothers it’s just a true blessing,” said James Clemens senior linebacker Jaylin Grigsby.

The Jets are set to open the 2020 season down in Mobile against Murphy on August 21.