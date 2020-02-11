High school basketball sub-regional play begins

The high school basketball postseason continues with sub-regional action; winners advance to one of four sub-regional tournaments, but the season ends for the losing teams.
Girls games of the sub-regional round are officially underway with boys games starting on Tuesday.
Albertville 22, Hazel Green 37 FINAL
Hartselle 32, Muscle Shoals 61 FINAL
Hamilton 28, Madison Academy 72 FINAL
Scottsboro 44, Boaz 49 FINAL
West Limestone 32, Rogers 66 FINAL
Deshler 88, Brooks 67 FINAL
Piedmont 37, Pisgah 77 FINAL
Lexington 26, Phil Campbell 32 FINAL
Belgreen 43, Mars Hill 68 FINAL
The winners of the sub-regional games will play in either Hanceville or Jacksonville later this week.