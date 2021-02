High School Basketball Regional Finals

A few more Tennessee Valley teams are headed to Birmingham after wins in the regional finals. Check out the scores from Wednesday action on the hardwood:

Northeast Regional Finals

at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 4A

Anniston (24-3) 52, Handley (22-12) 37 – Anniston in NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Anniston (25-6) 48, White Plains(21-7) 37 – Anniston in NE State Qualifier

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Carver-Birmingham (23-4) 74, Ramsay (19-14) 65 – Carver-Birmingham in NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Ramsay (26-7) 69, vs. Alexandria (15-9) 58 – Ramsay is NE State Qualifier

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

Chelsea (27-5) 58, Huffman (6-12) 43 – Chelsea is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Mountain Brook (28-6) 63, Huffman (20-5) 47 – Mountain Brook is NE State Qualifier

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

Sylvania (25-8) 54, Plainview (26-7) 53 – Sylvania is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Fyffe (25-6) 55, Plainview (29-6) 62 (OT) – Fyffe is NE State Qualifier



Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Hewitt-Trussville(28-4) 48, Vestavia Hills (30-4) 46 – Hewitt-Trussville is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Spain Park (27-6) 51, Huntsville (23-7) – Spain Park is NE State Qualifier

Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Skyline (28-7) 62, Decatur Heritage (15-13) 18 – Skyline is NE State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Decatur Heritage (20-7) 58, Jacksonville Christian (19-8) 33 – Decatur Heritage is SW State Qualifier

Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

Pisgah vs. Spring Garden, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Championship

Midfield vs. Sand Rock, 11:30 a.m.

Northwest Regional Finals

at Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace State-Hanceville

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 4A

Girls’ Championship

Rogers (26-8) 58, Good Hope (24-10) 41 – Rogers is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Brooks (20-8) 61, Deshler (25-10) 47 – Ramsay is NW State Qualifier

Class 5A

Girls’ Championship

Mae Jemison (21-8) 56, East Limestone (13-16) 51 – Mae Jemison is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Lee-Huntsville (11-1) 70, Mae Jemison (13-12) 43 – Lee-Huntsville is NW State Qualifier



Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 6A

Girls’ Championship

Hazel Green (34-1) 32, Hartselle (23-3) 25 – Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Scottsboro (25-4) 48, Clay-Chalkville (20-5) 41 – Scottsboro is NW State Qualifier

Class 3A

Girls’ Championship

Susan Moore (31-2) 63, Lauderdale County (21-5) 54 – Susan Moore is NW State Qualifier

Boys’ Championship

Winfield (24-6) 60, Danville (19-10) 28 – Winfield is NW State Qualifier

Thursday, Feb. 25

Class 7A

Girls’ Championship

Hoover vs. Austin, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Championship

Hoover vs. Oak Mountain, 11:30 a.m.

Class 1A

Girls’ Championship

Meek vs. Marion County, 2 p.m.

Boys’ Championship

Pickens County vs. Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 26

Class 2A

Girls’ Championship

Falkville vs. Hatton, 9 a.m.

Boys’ Championship

Sheffield vs. Hatton, 11:30 a.m.