BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The goal at the beginning of the year was to make it to Birmingham and 15 of our local teams were able to pull it off. Entering the day only two wins away from a state title.
Here are the results from Birmingham:
CLASS 3A
Girls’ Semifinals
Prattville Christian (35-1) 53, Plainview (27-9) 36
Susan Moore (30-4) 80, Southside-Selma (21-6) 42
Boys’ Semifinals
Plainview (30-6) 59, Houston Academy (22-10) 44
Winfield (31-5) 60, Southside-Selma (21-10) 43
CLASS 4A
Girls’ Semifinals
Saint James (25-6) 47, New Hope (26-6) 45
Deshler (33-1) 96, Vigor (17-12) 53
Boys’ Semifinals
Jacksonville (27-5) 51, Saint James (17-8) 37
Escambia County (27-4) 70, Haleyville (24-8) 60
Games continue Wednesday morning.