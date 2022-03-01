BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The goal at the beginning of the year was to make it to Birmingham and 15 of our local teams were able to pull it off. Entering the day only two wins away from a state title.

Here are the results from Birmingham:

CLASS 3A

Girls’ Semifinals

Prattville Christian (35-1) 53, Plainview (27-9) 36

Susan Moore (30-4) 80, Southside-Selma (21-6) 42

Boys’ Semifinals

Plainview (30-6) 59, Houston Academy (22-10) 44

Winfield (31-5) 60, Southside-Selma (21-10) 43

CLASS 4A

Girls’ Semifinals

Saint James (25-6) 47, New Hope (26-6) 45

Deshler (33-1) 96, Vigor (17-12) 53

Boys’ Semifinals

Jacksonville (27-5) 51, Saint James (17-8) 37

Escambia County (27-4) 70, Haleyville (24-8) 60

Games continue Wednesday morning.