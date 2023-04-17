HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After 53 seasons and countless accolades, high school basketball coaching legend Ronnie Stapler has decided to hang up his whistle and retire.

Stapler closes his hall of fame career finishing as the third all-time winningest coach in AHSAA history with 868 wins at Grissom, Guntersville, Randolph and Westminster Christian.

Stapler won three state championships, four state runner-ups, 23 area titles and was the AHSAA state coach of the year three times.

Stapler says he plans to stay involved with the sport through the Alabama Basketball Academy.

Congrats to Coach Stapler on an incredible career and News 19 wishes you a happy retirement!