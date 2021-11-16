High school athletes across the Tennessee Valley continue to sign letters of intent

The class of 2022 signing period officially opened with National Signing Day and now students from all over the Tennessee Valley are putting pen to paper.

Hartselle baseball had four players sign and three of them get to stay teammates as they play in the SEC; Will Turner, Caleb Pittman and Elliott Bray are all taking their talents to the Auburn program and Brodie Morrow is heading to Southern Union.

Lawson Stricklin from Decatur High is joining the Tennessee Tech baseball program.

Sparkman baseball had two players sign to play at the next level; Tucker Burns is heading to Wallace State and Jacob Green will attend Oglethorpe University.

Two other Senators signed their letters of intent; from the Sparkman softball team, MyKenzie Hart will play at Landers and Kayden Radcliff is going to Snead State.

Congrats to all of our local athletes who are signing to play at the next level! If you know a student-athlete who has a signing coming up, please email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.