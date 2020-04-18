High expectations for Alabama A&M Football in year three of Connell Maynor era

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In year one with the program, Connell Maynor brought Alabama A&M its first winning season since 2012. In year two, his team went 7-5. With a polished quarterback and most of his offensive weapons returning, the possibilities are endless for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Rocco DiSangro: What are you looking forward to in year three and what are your expectations for this team going forward?

Connell Maynor: Well of course we want another winning season, we don’t want to go backwards with the winning seasons. We want a chance to play for the SWAC Championship and win it and represent the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl.

RD: Recruiting right now is up in the air because you can’t meet with these kids face to face. How has that affected your every day life as a football coach in trying to get a team together?

CM: Well you know this time of year we’re looking for juniors for next year and you’d like to get out to the schools and talk to the coaches and eyeball those guys. We kind of handcuffed in that area so we can’t do those type things. We can do what we’re doing right now.

RD: Have you thought about doing virtual tours with these kids yet because I know a lot of programs are going in that direction.

CM: We had one where we could have up to 100 on the call I think we had like 40 and we showed them the campus, the weight room, the football field so we’re doing that. Like I said you doing all you can of course. Most of these kids are not going to be here this fall. The ones that we’re talking to and recruiting so, they gonna still have time to come on a visit before they actually get to campus. The guys that we already signed, they’ve been to campus, they’ve been on visits and things of that nature so we’re fine with the class that’s coming up. It’s the next recruiting class we’re having problems with right now.

RD: You played the quarterback position and you have a phenomenal quarterback that you’re coaching up that you’ve had since he was a young guy Aqeel Glass. What has the relationship been like with him and how have you seen him grow since he was a sophomore until now?

CM: Well you know he’s grown tremendously. The first year we got him he threw 4 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions and we turned that around. Of course last year he had a breakout season and so we looking for him to continue to develop as a quarterback, a leader and lead this football team. He’s doing everything that we ask him to do. He’s understanding that a quarterback is different from everybody else. He’s a big reason why we had two winning seasons back to back.

RD: You talk about brining a SWAC Championship back to the hill. You guys have been in the middle of the hunt the last two seasons since you’ve taken over. What has to be done to make that happen if there is a football season this year?

CM: Well we just got to win those close once we lost a couple close ones last year and you know Alcorn game they scored on the last play of the game but we just got to keep working and understand that it’s not going to be easy and that you got to go take it.