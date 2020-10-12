Here’s what you need to know before going to UNA’s first 2020 home game

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama will host Jacksonville State University for the Lions’ first home game of the 2020 football season.

Before people head to the game, they should be aware of COVID-19 safety precautions that are in place for the game.

The university has suspended all tailgating on Spirit Hill for this season. There also will be no Lion Walk for this weekend’s game, according to the university.

Fans will be required to complete a temperature check and health assessment at pre-screening stations before entering the stadium. They also will have to show a wrist band from the pre-screening station to get into the stadium.

Masks will be required during the entire game, according to the university, and every other row will be empty. UNA also has multiple hand sanitizing stations through the stadium.

UNA says its clear bag policy is still in place.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Approximately 7,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be bought through the UNA ticket office at 256-765-5466 or online at roarlions.universitytickets.com.