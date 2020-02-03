Help the UAH wheelchair basketball team get to nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After months of training, a Huntsville basketball team needs your help to travel to compete.

The UAH Chargers wheelchair basketball team hopes to raise enough money to travel together to attend the National Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Wichita, Kansas on March 14-19.

Because of the lack of local teams, the Chargers often have to travel to compete in tournaments where they play multiple games in just a few days. A Facebook fundraiser was established to help the team reach their goal of $20,000.

According to the fundraising page, if the team doesn't meet their goal the money they do raise will be split between the player's families to offset the cost of the trip.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the team has raised $440. Click here to donate.