HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fresh off a National League Championship Series appearance with the Philadelphia Phillies, Huntsville native Craig Kimbrel has found a new home in the major leagues.

The 14-year veteran relief pitcher has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, with a 2025 club option.

“I’m looking forward because I believe one day he’s going to be a hall of famer,” Kimbrel’s high school baseball coach Butch Weaver said.

Long before he won the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year award, Craig Kimbrel began his playing career at Lee High School in Huntsville.

Weaver spent 37 years coaching baseball for the Lee High School Generals.

Kimbrel is one of the many players he helped develop before being drafted to the MLB.

The North Alabama native won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox and he’s also a 9x MLB All-Star. For people like Weaver who helped him progress as a pitcher, he says its been remarkable to witness Kimbrel’s storied career.

“It’s an honor for me to have been involved with his life and continue to be with him during the seasons and visit him during the seasons,” Weaver told News 19. “As he’s grown up, he’s always worked real hard and deserves everything he’s got”.

Kimbrel is a 4x National League saves leader and inked his name in the record books 5 years ago.

He became the youngest relief pitcher in MLB history to record 300 saves as a member of the Red Sox in 2018.

According to his former coach, despite all of his achievements, his character off the field is what makes him special.

“He would stay after and help people in the parking lot with their cars that might’ve been broke down,” Weaver said. “Craig hasn’t changed. He’s always gave back to the people in his community and he’s always thinking about what he can do to help them”.

Kimbrel attended Wallace State Community College after graduating from Lee High School in 2006. The Baltimore Orioles will be the North Alabama native’s 8th team he’s played for since being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2008.