HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hazel Green senior tennis player Riley Hayes signed her letter of intent to play tennis at Marietta College.

Hayes is newer to the sport of tennis; she’s only been playing for a few years after picking up the sport from her mother.

Hayes said she’s quickly grown to love the sport and is excited to continue her athletic journey.

“My mom actually played tennis in college and she taught me,” Hayes said. “One summer I just decided to do it and I’ve just loved it ever since. I’m just really excited to play at the next level, especially only playing for like three years. I love the facilities and the coaches and the area’s not too far and I just like the community surrounding Marietta, Ohio.”

