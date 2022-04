HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Hazel Green Trojan has signed to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Trojan basketball standout Rashawn Knox will join the Huntingdon College basketball program; Knox says the environment in the Hawks program reminds him a lot of his team at Hazel Green and he can’t wait to start this new chapter.

Knox says the Huntingdon program reminds him a lot more like a family than a hoops program and he’s thankful to have the opportunity to play there.