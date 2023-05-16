HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hazel Green’s Nehemiah Grandberry signed to play two sports at the collegiate level on Tuesday.

Grandberry is heading to Tennessee Valley Prep to play football and basketball.

Grandberry says he has dreams of playing overseas or even in the NBA or NFL, and he’s thankful he stuck with the recruiting process, despite it being a long one. He says he’s ready for this next journey, but couldn’t have gotten here without his family and friends.

“The days I didn’t feel like getting up, my dad would come get me out of bed and say come on let’s work. Or my teammates would text me come on let’s get an extra workout in… and I’m ready to go and they motivate me. And my momma, I love her the most, she motivated me every day, sending me quotes and I stayed patient and trusted in God,” Grandberry said.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.