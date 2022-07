HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hazel Green basketball forward Leah Brooks has dominated on the court for the Lady Trojans, and now the rising junior has made her college commitment.

Brooks has announced she’s committed to playing for head coach Kristy Curry and the Alabama Crimson Tide program.

Brooks is in the class of 2024, so she still has a while before making things official but this commitment is huge for Brooks and the rest of the Hazel Green family.