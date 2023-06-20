(WHNT) — North Alabama already had one local athlete win a gold medal this summer, but two is better than one.

Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews helped Team USA’s U16 women’s team beat Canada in the FIBA Americas Championship finals 79-59.

This marks Team USA’s fourth consecutive gold medal win in this tournament and the team’s seventh overall Americas Championship finals win.

With Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt winning a gold medal with the U16 men’s team and Andrews winning with the women, Madison County will get two gold medals.

Both Holt and Andrews won the Class 6A state championship with their respective teams this past season.