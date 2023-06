(WHNT) — Hazel Green girls basketball sophomore forward Kelsi Andrews will be representing the red, white and blue this summer as she was named to the USA Basketball 2023 Women’s U16 National Team.

Andrews is one of 12 players from all over the country who will play in the FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship June 13-19 in Mexico.

The Americans are 34-1 all-time in women’s U16 competitions and have won three straight gold medals.