HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Hazel Green’s Jaylen Curry has signed to take his talents on the basketball court to the collegiate level.

Curry won’t be going far from home to continue his athletic and academic career; the Trojans’ standout has signed to join the Wallace State Lions’ program.

“I’m just really thankful to be able to go to the next level and glad to have the support of the community, my teammates and my parents just really grateful for all them,” Curry said.

Curry says he never thought that he’d get the chance to play college basketball one day, so his advice to any young athletes is to never give up and work hard every day and your dreams can come true.

“You’ve got to work every day, you can’t take any days off, outwork everybody, focus on yourself you don’t need to be selfish or anything like that just keep working hard every day,” Curry said.

Curry tells News 19 that the culture at the Lions’ program is what makes him want to play at Wallace State and he says he can see himself contributing and being a great player in the program.