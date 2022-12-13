HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Hazel Green High School baseball players signed the dotted line to play in college; it’s a huge celebration for the Hall family as the two signees are twin brothers.

Blake Hall is taking his talents to Gadsden State Community College while Parker will head to Northeast Mississippi Community College.

The Hall’s had some twin telepathy when describing their emotions after signing as they both described the feeling as surreal.

“It’s almost surreal because ever since I was a little kid I’ve dreamed of playing college baseball,” Blake said. “For all the hard work and sacrifices everyone has made for me and my family it’s just awesome to see everything come together and dreams to reality basically.”

“It’s kind of just more of a surreal moment. It’s almost like a bunch of flashbacks come back and you remember what’s important to you and who’s been important in your life on my road up to this point,” Parker said. “It gets pretty emotional just thinking about that, but I’m ready for the next chapter for the people that have been in my life that have helped me get to that next step.”

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.